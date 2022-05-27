GUWAHATI: Controversy has erupted once again over the transfer of IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to different locations for walking their dog inside Delhi's Thyagraj stadium. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday transferred Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh as punishment for their alleged misuse of power. According to reports, Khirwar and Dugga would make the stadium administration evict athletes early so that they could walk their dog.

Tripura's royal scion and TIPRA party chief Pradyot Manikya took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the Northeast being considered a "punishment posting."

"So Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh is considered a punishment posting by many ! I think it’s a beautiful place . Mindset’s will never change - Northeast is also considered as a punishment or retirement posting for ageing politician as governors," he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Likewise, Trinamool party MP Mohua also took to Twitter to express her displeasure.

"Why shame Arunachal by transferring errant Delhi bureaucrat there? Why pay lip service to North East & then treat area like a dump for your rubbish, MHA?," she tweeted.

She also tagged MP Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu (both from the ruling BJP party), urging them to protest the move.

However, a netizen pointed out to Moitra that Khirwar and his wife belong to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, and therefore, are being transferred away from the power circles.

Khirwar and his wife are from the AGMUT cadre. Which means Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. So, Govt couldn't send him to hitler didi's West Bengal as punishment This is why sent Khirwar to Laddakh and Dugga to Arunachal, away from power circles.

After the incident came to light, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ordered all the stadiums in the national capital to open till 10 pm so that sportspersons get more time to practise.