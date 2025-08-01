Widespread rainfall forecast across Arunachal raises flood concerns

Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive significant rainfall over the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting persistent showers and thunderstorms across both eastern and western regions.

The district-wise forecast from July 31 to August 6 highlights areas such as Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, and Kurung Kumey among those likely to experience consistent rain.

Central districts, including Papum Pare, Upper Subansiri, and West Siang are also expected to see regular thundershowers. Eastern regions like Anjaw, Lohit, and Changlang are forecast to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain, particularly in the first half of the week. Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley may witness intense rainfall, prompting warnings about possible waterlogging and local flooding.

In the past 24 hours, Longding recorded the highest rainfall at 59 mm, followed by Tawang (11.5 mm) and Seppa (10.4 mm). While some areas, such as Ziro and Dirang, saw no rain, meteorological conditions remain favourable for more precipitation in the coming days.