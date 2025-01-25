A massive wildfire erupted in the adjoining areas of Arunachal's Tawang Chu river on January 24, threatening Sagkyur and nearby villages with a rapidly spreading blaze.

Upon receiving information, the Lungla administration, with support from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Army personnel from Tawang Brigade, local police and residents quickly intervened and successfully contained the blaze near the village and residential areas.

Potential loss of life and property was averted, district officials said.

However, the fire continues to burn in the dense jungle due to the difficult terrain of steep mountains and inaccessibility.

Authorities remained on high alert to prevent its further spread.

Lungla's additional deputy commissioner Ama Nungnu Mara and district disaster management officer Genden Tsomu are leading coordination efforts on the ground.

Further updates are awaited, the officials said. (With PTI inputs)