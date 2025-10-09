Wildlife Week celebration inspires young conservationists in Arunachal's D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary

The week-long celebration of the 71st National Wildlife Week at the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) concluded on a spirited note, with young students and community members taking part in bird-watching sessions, plantation drives, and awareness activities dedicated to this year’s theme — “Human–Wildlife Coexistence.”

The event, held from October 2 to 8, was organized in collaboration with Bengaluru-based NGO Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) and the Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (EDC/CSMT) of the sanctuary.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in a series of educational and interactive programmes, including wildlife film screenings, drawing and quiz competitions, plantation drives, and bird-watching expeditions. Students and residents from the fringe villages of Seram, Mer, and Bamin joined the celebrations with great enthusiasm.

Students and teachers from Government Upper Primary School, Seram and Mer (under Borguli and Sibiyamukh Wildlife Ranges) and Gehubari Primary School, Bamin (under Anchalghat Wildlife Range) actively took part in the initiatives, alongside Gaon Burahs (village elders) and community members who contributed to the success of the event.

Officials of D. Ering WLS underscored the importance of nurturing a culture of environmental stewardship among children and local communities. They emphasized that protecting biodiversity and addressing human–animal conflicts requires collective and sustained efforts.

“Our main aim was to orient young minds toward nature and wildlife as they are the future custodians of our environment,” said the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of D. Ering WLS. “We are deeply thankful to ATREE for their invaluable support and to the EDC/CSMT members for their cooperation throughout the celebration.”

The sanctuary management also expressed gratitude to the headteachers and faculty members of the participating schools for their cooperation and encouragement, which played a key role in making the Wildlife Week celebration a memorable and impactful event.

The week concluded with renewed commitment among students and villagers to safeguard the region’s unique biodiversity and to continue fostering harmony between humans and the wild.