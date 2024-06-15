As the nation gears up for the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha session on 24th June 2024, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed optimism and set forth expectations for the newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs). In a tweet, Minister Rijiju conveyed his hopes for the MPs to uphold the rich traditions of the Indian Parliament, enhance its glory, and maintain the dignity of the house in serving the nation.

"The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is starting from 24th June 2024. I'm hopeful that all the newly-elected hon'ble Members will contribute to maintaining the rich traditions of Indian Parliament, enhance its glory, and uphold the dignity of the house to serve the nation," tweeted Minister Rijiju.

In addition to setting expectations for MPs, Minister Rijiju also highlighted the government's proactive stance in fostering a collaborative and constructive parliamentary environment. He stated, "Govt is positively looking forward to working together with all the Political parties and hon'ble members to run the Parliament smoothly, with very high-quality debate and discussion," underlining the importance of bipartisan cooperation and meaningful discourse in parliamentary proceedings.

The upcoming session of the Lok Sabha holds immense significance as it marks a new chapter in India's legislative journey, with diverse voices and perspectives converging to address pressing national issues and shape policies for the country's progress.