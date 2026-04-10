Winter adventure Tawang initiative aims to boost sports and tourism in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 10 said the Winter Adventure Tawang initiative marks a significant step towards developing a winter sports ecosystem in the state while unlocking the tourism potential of Tawang in the eastern Himalayas.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after visiting the ongoing training programme at Panga Teng Tso Lake, where he interacted with trainees participating in skiing and snowboarding sessions.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Khandu said that 46 trainees are currently undergoing expert training under the SkiMo India Federation. He noted that the programme is not only nurturing local talent but also strengthening Tawang’s position as an emerging destination for adventure tourism.

Describing the initiative as an encouraging platform for youth engagement, the Chief Minister said it represents a promising beginning for sports development and sustainable tourism in the region. Participants from across Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the country are being trained in skiing, snowboarding, safety protocols and high-altitude endurance.

During his visit, Khandu observed the training sessions and interacted with participants, appreciating their enthusiasm and commitment. He also took a ride on a Polaris Voyageur snow vehicle at the site.

Officials said the programme aims to promote organised winter sports in the border district while creating new opportunities for local youth. With its natural landscape and prolonged winter conditions, Panga Teng Tso Lake is considered an ideal venue for such activities.

The initiative is expected to further position Tawang as a key hub for winter adventure sports in India, contributing to both tourism growth and youth development in the region.