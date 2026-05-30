Woman arrested with 1.3 kg suspected ganja in East Siang under Operation Dawn 2.0

East Siang Police arrested a woman and seized approximately 1.3 kg of suspected ganja during a raid conducted at Oyan village under the jurisdiction of Sille-Oyan Police Station as part of the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0.

Acting on specific information received on May 29 regarding the alleged illegal sale of ganja in Oyan village, a police team was formed under the supervision of ADS Ayup Boko.

The operation was led by SI Yike Lomri, Officer-in-Charge of Sille-Oyan Police Station, along with other police personnel. The search was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Dubom Apang.

During the search of a residence belonging to Totong Pegu, police recovered suspected ganja weighing around 1.3 kg, including packaging material, from the possession of Opera Pegu.

Police said the seized substance was weighed, packed, sealed and documented as per legal procedures. The entire operation was videographed to ensure transparency and compliance with due process.

The accused was taken into custody and the seized contraband was handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

A case, SOY/PS/C/No. 08/26, has been registered under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act and investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba commended the police team for the successful operation and reiterated the district police's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related offences.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting illegal drug activities and helping build a drug-free East Siang district.