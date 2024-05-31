A woman filed a complaint against the assistant finance secretary of the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) and three other individuals, alleging them of kidnapping, physical assault, and molestation.

The woman, Dakma Anga, who owns a restaurant at Lower Chimpu in Itanagar, filed the complaint against Charpo Tapo Sonam. In her complaint, Anga claimed that Sonam visited her restaurant with Simon Bagang, Antony Mangam, and Kayu Yangpo on May 25 around 7:30 pm. Sonam approached Anga with a request for assistance in obtaining entry passes to the nearby KC Club, citing her previous employment there.

As Anga mentioned in her complaint, she agreed to accompany Sonam and the group to the club, in an act of trust and familiarity. However, while returning, instead of being dropped off at her home, Anga was taken to an unfamiliar route in Ganga Road.

Anga claimed that during the journey, the individuals molested her by touching her inappropriately inside their car, following which she began to scream. Later, when they stopped the car, Anga tried to escape the scene. However, the men started punching and kicking her.

In her complaint, Anga mentioned when she lost consciousness and fell down, the attackers fled the scene.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh, a case has been registered, and legal action has been initiated. The SP said that notices have been sent to the four accused, but, the victim has now denied being molested.

More details are awaited as the investigation is underway. No arrests have been made yet.