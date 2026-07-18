Woman injured in late-night shooting incident in Arunachal's Namsai, police launch investigation

A young woman sustained a bullet injury in a late-night shooting incident reported from the Lalpahar area of Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firing.

The injured woman has been identified as Kalyani Namchom, a resident of Momong village. She reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to her leg during the incident.

According to preliminary information, at least two rounds were allegedly fired from a pistol during an altercation involving the occupants of a WagonR car and another party. However, investigators are yet to ascertain how the woman was struck by the bullet or identify the individual responsible for the firing. The exact sequence of events also remains unclear.

Confirming the incident to India Today, Namsai Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi said the shooting took place in the area late on Friday night and that an investigation was initiated immediately.

"The incident did occur, and we have launched an investigation. We will brief the media soon, and the truth will come out after the probe," the SP said.

Police are collecting evidence and examining the circumstances leading to the firing. Officials said further details will be shared once the investigation progresses.