The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) team met with the Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, Kenjum Pakam, after receiving a letter from Tengam Celine Koyu, Former Miss Arunachal, seeking support against the injustice and threats she is facing.

APWWS expressed concern for the safety and security of women in various fields.

They stressed the need for a committee with a woman of strong integrity to oversee women-related state events and prevent exploitation and harassment. APWWS stands in solidarity with Tengam Celine Koyu in her fight for justice.



Also Read: Former Miss Arunachal, Tengam Celine Koyu serves legal notice to Miss Arunachal Organization

It is to be mentioned here that Tengam Celine Koyu, the Miss India Arunachal 2022 titleholder, has raised a massive allegation against the Miss Arunachal organisation.

Koyu has claimed that the promised reimbursement of Rs 10 lakhs for the year 2022 has not been provided to her yet.

Koyu informed the media, "I may eventually receive the amount, but who will compensate for the mental unrest I have faced?"

In a press briefing at Arunachal Press Club, Itanagar today, former Miss Arunachal 2021, Tengam Celine Koyu alleged negligence from the management of Miss Arunachal Organization in paying the reimbursement she was to receive from the organization.

In connection with the case, Koyu has served a legal notice to the management of Miss Arunachal Organization for early disbursement of the held-up amount that she was entitled to get.