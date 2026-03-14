Woodcut artwork by Jompi Ete installed at Arunachal CM office, celebrating indigenous heritage

The halls of the Chief Minister’s Office at Niti Vihar in Arunachal Pradesh now feature a striking 20-foot woodcut artwork titled “Fragments of Identity (An Indigenous Visual Narrative)” by acclaimed artist Ms Jompi Ete.

The installation is a visual tribute to the rich indigenous heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, incorporating intricate motifs, patterns, sacred animals, and cultural symbols. The artwork celebrates the state’s diverse tribal traditions while also reflecting a forward-looking vision for the community.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a picture of the masterpiece on social media, praising its creativity and cultural significance. The piece has been widely appreciated for its ability to honor the state’s roots while inspiring reflection on its evolving identity.

The artwork was also highlighted by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), and the Ministry of Women and Child Development for its cultural relevance and contribution to indigenous arts.