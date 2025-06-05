World Environment Day was marked with enthusiastic plantation drives at two prominent locations in East Siang district—Torang village in Mebo Sub-Division and the premises of Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN) in Pasighat.

At Torang, the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) spearheaded the plantation campaign with the active participation of Mebo Additional Deputy Commissioner Smty Nancy Yirang and Mission Manager Smty Olen Megu Damin. Nearly 100 saplings of various plant species were planted, with the support of the Mebo Range Office under the Pasighat Forest Division. Range Forest Officer Domek Koyu ensured the timely provision of saplings for the event.

Simultaneously, the DPVN Pasighat campus at Talom Rukbo Nagar, 3 Mile, saw a robust plantation programme jointly conducted by the school management and the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat. The event was graced by Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, and Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean of CHF, along with other faculty members and officials.

Among other dignitaries present were Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) President Bodong Yirang, DPVN Principal Vidya Kant Jha, Dr. Kaling Dai (Retd. Joint Director of Health Services), and East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mishra commended the people and government of Arunachal Pradesh for their continued commitment to environmental conservation, lauding their efforts in maintaining the state’s verdant landscape.