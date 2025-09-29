World Tourism Day 2025: Arunachal showcases adventure, heritage, and community spirit

Arunachal Pradesh came alive in a grand celebration of World Tourism Day 2025, with simultaneous events in Aalo and Menchuka Valley reflecting the state’s unique blend of adventure, cultural heritage, and community participation.



In Aalo, over 100 enthusiastic participants, including locals and members of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, joined together for a full day of immersive activities. The programme featured navigation training, white-water rafting, river crossing, and rock climbing — all designed to foster teamwork, resilience, and a deep appreciation for the region’s pristine natural environment. This initiative, under the spirit of #MilitaryCivilFusion, exemplified the synergy between the armed forces and local communities in promoting tourism and adventure.



Meanwhile, in Menchuka Valley, the spotlight was on the younger generation. Children from the Government Pre-Primary School in Lhallung Village embarked on an engaging journey of exploration. Guided tours allowed them to experience the valley’s breathtaking landscapes, cultural traditions, and rich historical heritage. This effort was aimed at inspiring a lifelong passion for travel, environmental stewardship, and cultural pride among Arunachal Pradesh’s youth.



The dual celebrations reflected the theme of World Tourism Day 2025: “Tourism for All.” By bringing together diverse communities and generations, the events underscored that tourism transcends destinations — it is about people, participation, and preservation.



The day concluded with a collective pledge to continue fostering adventure sports, preserving cultural heritage, and empowering youth participation, ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh remains a shining example of sustainable tourism, natural beauty, and cultural vibrancy for generations to come.