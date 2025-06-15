Arunachal-based Women Welfare Organisation (WWO) actively participated in the mass coordination meeting-cum-interaction programme organised by the Bazar Welfare Committee at Nyedar Namlo, Seppa.

The event was held in the esteemed presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Seppa and witnessed participation from EKSCWO General Secretary Kasung Cheda, local entrepreneurs, vendors, and members of the general public.

Addressing the gathering, Sita Waii Gyadi, President of WWO, voiced several crucial concerns affecting the welfare of both local businesses and consumers.

Among the key issues raised were:

Ban on Monopoly Practices – Gyadi highlighted the adverse impact of individual monopolies, where single suppliers dominate the market, leading to inflated prices and limited competition.



End of Rotation System in Slaughter House – She advocated for the termination of the existing rotation system, stressing the need for transparency and equal opportunity for all stakeholders.



Installation of CCTV Cameras in Shops – Calling for enhanced safety and accountability, she urged the implementation of surveillance systems across market areas.



Development of Proper Parking Areas – She underscored the importance of organized parking facilities to reduce congestion and improve access for consumers and vendors alike.

Additionally, Team WWO made a respectful appeal to the Chamber of Commerce to operate within its defined jurisdiction and refrain from intervening in the internal affairs of the Bazar Welfare Committee.

WWO’s participation marked a proactive step toward safeguarding the rights and interests of both women and the wider market community in Seppa.