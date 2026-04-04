Yak reintroduction drive launched in Mechuka to boost tribal livelihoods in Arunachal

In a significant step towards reviving traditional livestock practices, the government has initiated a yak reintroduction programme in the remote Mechuka region of Shi-Yomi district, aiming to strengthen the livelihoods of tribal communities.

As part of the initiative, six yaks — four females and two males — were distributed among local farmers on Friday to restore yak-based income in the high-altitude belt, where the population of the species has declined over the years.

Officials said the programme also focused on capacity building, with around 45 farmers covered under awareness sessions on scientific yak rearing. The effort is supported through the Scheduled Tribe Component (STC), ensuring necessary inputs to improve productivity and sustain the initiative in the long run.

The drive is being implemented by ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak under the leadership of Director Mihir Sarkar, in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation and the state Animal Husbandry Department.

Officials described the initiative as a crucial intervention to not only conserve yak populations but also promote sustainable income generation in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most remote and ecologically sensitive regions.