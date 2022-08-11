Not every day one gets to see politicians engaging in a light hearted moment while taking break from their regular political commitments. In one such video that has now gone viral on social media, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju can be seen singing together the iconic Bollywood song “Ye dosti hum nahin chodenge” from the movie of yesteryears “Sholay”.

Epitomizing the friendship goals of Jai and Veeru, the characters immortalized by the superb acting of actors Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachhan in the movie ‘Sholay’, Khandu and Rijiju displayed their friendship and strong bond through the song which they sang together at a party in Delhi.

Kiren Rijiju who is known to have impressed his social media followers with his singing skills earlier too, has once again took over the musical platform but this time Pema Khandu has extended his support and provided a musical treat for the audience in a friendly ‘jugalbandi’ (partnership).

The political arena is a hot cauldron mixed with friendships and enmities. Just few days ago, Bihar’s JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar announced his breakup with the BJP-led NDA government after political differences cropping out of the coalition.

While on the other hand, Pema Khandu and Kiren Rijiju’s viral video in which both are seen together singing the song – Ye dosti hum nahin chodenge, adds the gist for the political friendship that one rarely witnesses in the present times, considering the continuous exits and entries even before the friendship solidifies in the longer run.

No matter what, Pema Khandu and Kiren Rijiju truly set the tone for the friendship in the right direction. It is only time one will witness to what length this friendship will flourish.