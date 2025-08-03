Arunachal man swept away while fishing in Yomgo River

A 28-year-old man went missing while fishing in the Yomgo River in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on August 1, after Limin Ingo, a resident of Paya village, slipped into the river and was swept away by strong currents.

Ingo was fishing in the river along with his friends, Aalo police station officer in-charge Yomken Riram said.

"Two of his friends, who were fishing some distance away, rushed to rescue him, but failed due to strong currents. Ingo is yet to be traced," the officer said.

"We have requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to trace the missing person," he said.

Hundreds of people from Paya village assisted the police in the search operation.

The search remains ongoing and authorities continue to encourage the community's involvement in finding Ingo as soon as possible. Their collective effort is a testament to the strength and unity of the Paya village community.