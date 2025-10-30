Young archers shine at 4th State Level Archery Championship in Arunachal's Tawang

The 4th State Level Archery Championship 2025 concluded on a high note on October 30 after three days of intense competition and spirited performances from participants across Arunachal Pradesh.

The championship featured impressive performances across multiple categories:

Senior Recurve Men:

Gold – Sangey Chhonjin (Tawang District Archery Association)

Sub-Junior Recurve Men:

Gold – Wangtai Wangsu (State Sports Academy, Miao)

Silver – Nini Tamuk (State Sports Academy, Miao)

Bronze – Tash Kania (Sange Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar)

Compound Senior Men:

Gold – Kennong Palong (SAI, Itanagar)

Silver – Taja Yorpen (SAI, Itanagar)

Bronze – Wamun Khimhum (SSAM)

Compound Senior Women:

Gold – Tang Sumi (SAI, Itanagar)

Silver – Alisha Arangham (SLSA)

Bronze – Ngamleh Wangsa (SAI)

Senior Indian Round Men:

Gold – Lobsang Tenzin (TDAA)

Silver – Gollo Tadik (SAI)

Bronze – Thuten Dawa (TDAA)

Senior Indian Round Women:

Gold – Ringu Meki (SAI)

Silver – Nang Khemawati (SAI)

Bronze – Lobsang Dema (TDAA)

Sub-Junior Indian Round Boys:

Gold – Gichik Dopum (SSAM)

Silver – Phiakwang Tante (SSAM)

Bronze – Kengam Loya (SSAM)

Sub-Junior Indian Round Girls:

Gold – Bengia Lali (SLSA)

Silver – Nabam Mach (SLSA)

Bronze – Joram Meth (SLSA)

Under-13 Indian Round Boys:

Gold – Nyemkhu Wangsu (SSAM)

Silver – Karma Nyima Tashi (Khelo India Centre, Tawang)

Bronze – Dokar Dirchi (SLSA)

Under-13 Indian Round Girls:

Gold – Suchandini Mantaw (SLSA)

Silver – Didumsi Ngi (SLSA)

Bronze – Nancy Paron (SLSA)

The closing ceremony saw the presence of Ealing Tallang, MLA Seppa (East), as Chief Guest, and Namgey Tsering, MLA Tawang, as Guest of Honour. Namgyal Angmo, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Tawang, attended as Special Guest, along with other dignitaries including DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, Dr Yeshi Geysen, Principal of Dorjee Khandu Government College, and Kesang Norbu, Secretary General of Tawang Monpa Employees Society.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Ealing Tallang praised the organisers and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for promoting sports and youth engagement. He paid tribute to former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu for his contribution to the state’s development and urged young people to stay away from drugs by participating actively in sports. Tallang also appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh Archery Association to host the next championship in his constituency, assuring full support.

Guest of Honour Namgey Tsering commended the Chief Minister for encouraging sporting events that create opportunities for young athletes. He expressed confidence that such initiatives will help nurture future sporting talents from the region.

During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo felicitated Sonam Wangdi Damo for winning the 42 km Tawang Marathon (Local Talent Category). He had missed the earlier felicitation due to a technical issue.