A group of nearly 500 youths across Arunachal Pradesh gathered at the Divine Renewal Retreat Centre, Margherita, Assam on May 14 and prayed for restoration of peace and harmony in violence-hit Manipur.

The group leading the candle-lit prayer for peace appealed the people to be messengers of peace and forgiveness and asked the youth to stand united during this tough times.

Bishop George Pallipparambil of Miao diocese appealed to the youth to be messengers of peace and forgiveness.

“What we have witnessed in Manipur is nothing less than what has happened in Ukraine. In this tragic moment of pain and uncertainty, we need to stand united and spread the message of peace across Manipur and in the region,” said the Chairman Bishop of Youth Commission of North East India Regional Bishops’ Council.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 claiming over 70 lives and more than 200 critically injured as per official records. Additionally, 30,000 people have been reported displaced or fled the state due to safety concerns.

Speaking at the prayer meet, Taw Tebin, the President of Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA), said to the youth, “I appeal each of you to keep your eyes and ears open to guard yourselves from the divisive forces that are scheming to create division and polarization on ethnic and religious lines in our state.”.

This prayer meet is not just to pray for peace in Manipur but also to guard ourselves against all the divisive forces and to be messengers of peace, said JunnemLangching, a youth leader from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read : Manipur: MHA to take action against state militant groups for possessing illegal weapons