In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, two candidates from the state — Zing Messar and Bullo Manku — have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, securing All India Ranks 830 and 620, respectively.

Bullo Manku, hailing from Ziro Valley, is the younger sister of Bullo Mamu, who had also cracked the UPSC CSE in 2016 and currently serves as an IRS officer. Manku’s success continues a legacy of civil service excellence in the family.

Meanwhile, Shakti Dubey topped the CSE 2024. The results were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, with 1,009 candidates recommended for various prestigious services including IAS, IPS, and IFS.



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This year’s top five rank holders include three women and two men, showcasing academic diversity with degrees ranging from biochemistry and commerce to computer science and philosophy.

Out of nearly 10 lakh applicants, over 5.8 lakh appeared for the preliminary examination held in June 2024, and only a little over 1,000 candidates made the final cut. Among the selected candidates, 87 are from the Scheduled Tribes, including Messar and Manku, further highlighting the growing representation from the Northeast in the country’s top administrative services.

Their success is being celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh as an inspiration for youth from remote regions to pursue their dreams in public service.