In an effort to fast-track the implementation of Atma Nirbhar and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) schemes, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, Oli Perme, chaired a special District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting on Wednesday at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall, Ziro.

The meeting, attended by bankers and officials from key line departments, focused on clearing procedural delays in loan disbursals and ensuring beneficiaries receive timely financial support.

DC Perme directed all stakeholders to process all pending applications under both schemes by July 15, 2025, setting a strict deadline for clearance. She emphasised transparency, efficiency, and accountability as guiding principles in the implementation process.



Also Read: Arunachal magistrate’s ILP fine on Chakmas sparks outrage; legal experts slam ‘contempt of court’

Recognising outstanding performance, DC Perme felicitated bank managers who achieved their targets in government-backed lending under DDUSY and Atma Nirbhar schemes. She encouraged other institutions to follow best practices and support aspiring entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, Lalit Kr. Maurya, District Development Manager of NABARD Ziro, briefed attendees on available credit facilities and ongoing bank-led beneficiary programs.

Other officials present included District Planning Officer Joram Tatum, Lead District Manager Pankaj Rai, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, along with representatives of various financial institutions.

The meeting is seen as a key administrative push to reinforce grassroots entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance in the district.