The inaugural edition of the Ziro Film Festival-Music (ZFF-M) was launched at Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), organised by PWLO Entertainment in collaboration with SCCZ’s Department of Mass Communication.

Supported by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the festival is aimed at promoting the intersection of film and music.

Held alongside the Ziro Literary Festival, which also began on the same day, ZFF-M attracted a mix of filmmakers, musicians, and industry professionals. The event saw the presence of key guests, including the State’s IPR Secretary, Nyali Ete, and officials from the I&B Ministry.

In his address, Nyali Ete praised the organisers for bringing such a platform to life and urged young filmmakers to engage actively. He spoke about the challenges many emerging filmmakers face due to budget constraints and underscored the value of networking opportunities and knowledge sharing that festivals like ZFF-M offer.

The festival began with a screening of ‘Songs of The Blue Hills,’ a documentary on Naga folk music directed by Utpal Borpujari, setting the tone for the film-music connection that ZFF-M seeks to explore. This was followed by a masterclass titled ‘Making Music for Film’ by noted composer Marti Bharath, which delved into the complexities of film scoring and music composition.

One of the highlights of the festival was the screening of Damien Chazelle's critically acclaimed film ‘Whiplash,’ known for its intense portrayal of the relationship between music and storytelling, providing attendees with an example of how music drives cinematic narratives.

In another session, editor Sanjeev Monga conducted a masterclass on ‘Pacing The Film: An Editor’s Role,’ giving participants insights into the crucial role of editing in shaping the rhythm and flow of films.

The Ziro Film Festival-Music is set to become a meeting point for filmmakers and musicians from across the country, encouraging collaboration and artistic growth. Organisers hope the event will grow in future editions and serve as a significant platform for young talent in India’s film and music industries.