Arunachal: Himalayan University hosts run-up event for International Day of Yoga 2025

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) organised a run-up event at Himalayan University, Itanagar, on June 20, 2025. This initiative was aligned with directives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) aimed at promoting environmental stewardship alongside well-being. The event took place on the university's campus and was part of broader efforts to integrate yoga with sustainable practices. Participants were encouraged to consider the holistic benefits of yoga, not just for personal health, but also for the environment. The event was a significant step in fostering a culture of mindfulness and ecological responsibility.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, the Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University. During the brief ceremony, which lasted 15 to 20 minutes, there was a symbolic planting of a tree sapling by a dignitary. This act was intended to highlight the connection between environmental consciousness and the holistic health benefits associated with yoga practices. It underscored the event's dual focus on well-being and sustainability, reminding attendees of the importance of nurturing both body and planet. The symbolic gesture was a reminder of our collective duty to preserve nature.

Notable attendees included Ilona J Kharkongor, Scientist-E and Officer-in-Charge of ZSI Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, along with Dr. Temjenmongla, Scientist-D. Key figures from the university, such as Mr. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, and department heads Dr. Feroz Ahmed, Mr. Reyoum Ete, and Dr. Sonbeer Chack, were also present, reinforcing the institution's commitment to these themes. Their presence highlighted the collaborative spirit and the shared vision of promoting a healthier and more sustainable future through education and active participation. The involvement of these distinguished guests underscored the importance of collective efforts in achieving these goals.

The event served as a precursor to the main celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21st. It illustrated Himalayan University's ongoing dedication to supporting national initiatives that emphasise well-being and environmental responsibility. The activities conducted were reflective of the university's broader mission to foster health and sustainability through educational and community engagement efforts. The event was not just a celebration but a call to action, encouraging participants to integrate these values into their daily lives, thereby contributing to a more sustainable world. This prelude set the stage for the larger celebrations, aiming to inspire more profound commitments to these causes.