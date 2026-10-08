ZSI survey finds rich wild bee diversity in Arunachal's Tawang

A field survey by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has recorded a rich diversity of wild bees, including bumblebees, in the high-altitude landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, highlighting the need to protect alpine flowering habitats that sustain pollinators in the Eastern Himalayas.

The survey was conducted from September 15 to October 7 under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), covering elevations between around 2,000 and 4,700 metres above sea level.

The ZSI team from its Desert Regional Centre in Jodhpur surveyed Sela Pass, Bumla Pass, Nagula, Sangetsar Tso, Chumi Gyatse Falls, Jang and other high-altitude areas, including locations close to the India-China border.

The team, led by Research Associate Purnima Pathak and assisted by Project Assistant Habung Elsa, recorded wild bees belonging to four families — Apidae, Megachilidae, Andrenidae and Halictidae — with particular attention to bumblebees and their association with flowering plants.

Alpine flowers key to bee survival

Among the important floral resources identified during the survey were Cirsium species, Rose Carpet Knotweed (Bistorta vacciniifolia), locally known as Petma Mento, and Cicerbita alpina. Bumblebees were regularly observed visiting these flowers for nectar and pollen.

The researchers noted that Tawang's relatively short flowering season makes the availability of different flowering plants throughout the season particularly important for wild bees.

Agricultural fields, kitchen gardens and flowering plants around settlements were also found to contribute to the availability of nectar and pollen.

The findings suggest that changes in alpine vegetation, disturbance to natural habitats and climate-related shifts in flowering cycles could affect food availability for high-altitude pollinators. Scientists therefore stressed that conservation efforts must protect not only the bees but also the flowering habitats on which they depend.

Baseline data for Eastern Himalayas

The survey is expected to provide baseline data for further research on bee diversity, bee-plant relationships and seasonal availability of floral resources.

The information could also support future habitat mapping, monitoring and conservation programmes in Tawang and other parts of the Eastern Himalayan region.

The ZSI's ongoing work on Himalayan pollinators includes long-term monitoring of bumblebees and their relationships with flowering plants across the Indian Himalayan Region.

