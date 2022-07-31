After missing for hours, Arunachal MP and senior BJP leader Tapir Gao’s brother Tahang Gao has been finally rescued from Guwahati’s Pan Bazar area. Tahang Gao who arrived in Guwahati from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, suddenly went missing on Friday after boarding a cab in the city’s vicinity.

As per reports, Tahang Gao arrived in Ganeshguri on Friday afternoon to meet his friend along with his nephew. From there, he booked an Uber cab and since then has been missing. When Gao didn’t picked up his phone even after several calls, a missing case was then filed at the Dispur police station and soon a manhunt was launched. The search operation was launched under the supervision of Dispur Assistant Commissioner of Police Himangshu Das.

Speaking to the media, DCP, Central Guwahati, Sudhakar Singh said that an unknown person called him and tried to lure him by saying that if he pays Rs 10,000 he will get Rs 20,000 in return. This way the unknown person swindled Rs 5 lakh from him which he brought from his home without informing anyone from his family. Tahang Gao then boarded an Uber cab with the unidentified person and following this his phone was switched off. The unidentified miscreants then dropped him at a location. The police team then found him after searching for nearly 5 hours.

ACP Himangshu Das identified the cab number and Tahang Gao was brought to the Dispur Police Station. Meanwhile two persons have been detained.

The police have seized a bundle of fake currency from the two persons who have been detained. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the fake currency racket and trying to locate other members involved in the racket. However, Tahang Gao has not been ruled out from the investigation as the needle of suspicion points towards him as well.