The search and rescue operation at BRO road Huri under Damin Circle in Arunachal Pradesh for 19 labourers from Assam who went missing in the frontier state has been called off. The District Administration called off the search operation as "there is no hope left for the rescue of the remaining 3 missing labourers as areas were thoroughly searched by the ground search and rescue teams which comprised of SDRF, local team and the Arunachal Pradesh Police."

“The inaccessible nature of its locations, inclement weather throughout the month, steep cliffs with deep gorges and threat of venomous snakes also hampered the search and rescue operation,” said Nighee Bengia, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey District.

As per sources, out of the 19 labourers who went missing, 10 labourers have been found alive and rescued, 5 dead bodies found in decomposed conditions, 1 drowned in the Furak river in Arunachal, while three others continue to remain missing.

“The five decomposed dead bodies could be retrieved to Huri/Damin, however the decomposed dead bodies were disposed/buried in the vicinity area of the dead bodies and followed with due cremation process. The 10 rescued labourers have been sent to Assam for their further movement to respective villages,” added Bengia, DC of Kurung Kumey district via a communiqué.

It may be mentioned here that the 19 labourers, mostly hailing from various districts of Assam -- Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Goalpara -- were engaged in road construction work under Border Roads Organisation.

They allegedly fled from their camp at Huri in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, on the night of July 5, ostensibly after being denied permission to go home and celebrate Eid.

It is speculated that the workers fled deep into the dense forest following which there were no information on their whereabouts due to poor mobile and road connectivity.