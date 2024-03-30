In yet another blow to the Indian National Congress, senior leader Kishore Bhattacharya has announced his resignation from the party today. Bhattacharya's resignation comes amidst a series of high-profile exits from the party including Gauravv Somani, Manash Borah and Anuj Borkotoky earlier today.

Atanu Bhuyan stated, "Kishore Bhattacharjya, who is the Congress candidate from Kamalpur LAC, will be joining the BJP tomorrow."

Just hours after Gauravv Somani tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party, Manash Borah, General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) also announced his resignation on March 30. Additionally, Anuj Borkotoky General Secretary of the Cheraideo District Congress Committee son of senior leader Sarat Borkotoky also submitted his resignation today.

Borah's resignation is particularly significant as it presents a setback for the Assam unit of the Congress, already reeling from a string of departures. In his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Borah expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him during his tenure.

He stated, "It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from my position within the Indian National Congress and primary membership." Borah cited a desire to explore new opportunities for the welfare of the people and state he represents as the reason for his departure.

Borah's departure, coupled with those of other prominent leaders, underscores the challenges facing the Congress party, both at the state and national levels. The wave of resignations reflects internal turmoil and dissatisfaction within the party ranks.