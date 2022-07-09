Most districts of Assam remained inundated for several days due to floods, causing havoc in several areas. The flood and water crisis were at their peak in the submerged areas.

During that time, the government of Assam released adequate funds to provide relief materials for the flood victims, but tragically, Barpeta is one of those places which lacks relief materials.

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma, has already called for an enquiry regarding the Flood Relief scam.

Responding to his call, Barpeta police conducted an operation where 24 cartons of mustard oil were seized at Nityananda, from the residence of Atowar Rahman, official car driver of block development officer of Bhawanipur development block.

The police, on the spot, arrested Mir Fazal Haque (brother of Atowar Rahman) and Najmul Hussain (father of Atowar Rahman) as the primary accused managed to flee away before the arrival of the cops.

OC Ranjan Doloi of Barpeta said, “we received information that in the Nityananda area, Atowar Rahman has unlawfully stored mustard oil in his home, which was supposed to be distributed to flood victims. Atowar Rahman's home was siezed to accommodate 24 mustard oil cartons. For questioning, we have detained Mir Fazal (brother of Atowar Rahman) and Najmul Hussain (father of Atowar Rahman).But before we arrived, the prime accused Atowar Rahman fled from the spot.”

Both of them were produced before the chief judicial Magistrate’s Court after their held by Barpeta police. Locals were stunned to learn that the relief materials that were supposed to be distributed among the flood victims of Barpeta were found at the residence of Atowar Rahman.