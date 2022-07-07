At a time when countries like the US and China are showing massive progress in robotics and space technology, Barpeta, a city in Assam, has lacked drinking water supply for three consecutive years.

There has been no supply of clean drinking water in Barpeta city for the last 3 years, during which the residents have suffered from a deficiency of clean drinking water for three years.

As a result, the people of Barpeta City either buy drinking water or consume toxic water that is high in iron and arsenic.

According to a local, a large hoarding with the message "Drink fresh, clean water" will be visible in the town. The Assam government has invested a significant sum of money in posters and banners to provide facilities for drinking water, but for the past three years, the people of Barpeta have been without access to clean water. The government has launched various programmes, but none of them has reached the general public.

Another local said that there hasn't been water for two years, and that we have to buy it because the construction is not yet completed. "What else do we need if not pure water"?According to administrative regulations, the contractor demolished two water supplies in the already dilapidated Barpeta city three years ago.

Later, as per contracts, the contractor also started a fresh water supply scheme, but after the completion of almost 3 years, the construction is not completed yet.

So, the residents of Barpeta city have been suffering from a lack of clean drinking water for the last three years.

The question that’s arising among the locals is when will the people of Barpeta get pure drinking water.