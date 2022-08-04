Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi while speaking to the reporters in Dibrugarh said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre and state, is trying to create divisions in the society by generating a propaganda against Muslims.

While extending his support on Government's move against Jihadis in the state, Akhil said “It is important to dismantle the various terror groups that are mushrooming in the country for the benefit of the society. At the same time the politics played in the name of religion, shall not be entertained by the ruling government. Hence, I extend my support to the operation against Jihadis and terror groups. But I am also vexed at the BJP government for creating a propaganda against the Muslims in the state in the name of conducting raids against terror groups,” said Akhil Gogoi.

“You all very well know that we have two religious political parties in the state. One is the BJP party that lays emphasis on Hindus and the other being the AIUDF that lays emphasis on Muslims. These two religiously influenced political parties continue to create an air of uncertainty and tension in the state so as to keep the people’s attention away from the main burning issues of the society,” adds Gogoi.

While also speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitation, Akhil Gogoi amplifies that the anti-CAA agitation will resume if the government tries to implement the Citizenship Act on the people of Assam.

“It has been reported that the government is once again planning to implement CAA in Assam. If that is so then again there will anti-CAA protests,” says Gogoi.

“I was incarcerated for one year and seven months during the CAA protests. This time the protest will be lengthy and will continue for lifetime. If the government decides to implement CAA, then I would urge all my Assamese brothers and sisters to come out in large numbers and participate in the anti-CAA agitation and extend their support,” concludes Gogoi.

The CAA which was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019, grants persecuted minority groups in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh expedited citizenship. Since the passing of the Citizenship Bill in both the houses of the Parliament, the nation including the state of Assam witnessed widespread agitation against the Act.