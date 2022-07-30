State Health and Family Welfare and Information Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta today inaugurated a pension service center in Golaghat district under the state government's KRITAGYATA scheme. The pension service center is located at the office of the Golaghat District Primary Education Officer.

Inaugurating the centre, the minister said the government has made extensive efforts to reform every department with the aim of streamlining public services. The minister said efforts are being made to completely eliminate the use of paper in the Assam Secretariat from October 2nd. Minister Keshab Mahanta said similar arrangements will be made in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners from next year.

The Minister added that good governance and smart administration are the main objectives of the present government.

He said the foundation stone of the five proposed medical colleges will be laid in August. He also said all necessary works including tenders have been completed to complete the road and infrastructure development works before the monsoon season and the contractors will be able to start work from September.

The event was attended by Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Mrigesh Narayan Barua, District Development Commissioner Arpa Baglari and officials of the district administration.