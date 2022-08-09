A shocking incident took place in Golaghat early this morning, wherein a heavily drunk man allegedly slit off his son’s right ear following a heated argument with his wife.

The accused fled from his home after committing the crime. The incident has triggered outrage in No 3. Rangajan in Golaghat, wherein the locals are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, Khoya Tudu.

The 10-year-old victim identified as Shankar Tudu, was immediately rushed to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat with his right ear dangling from one side.

“Such arguments are regular in our home. He would come home daily and shout at us saying that we don’t serve him fish and meat at dinner. Out of fear, I would then send my son to my sister’s home. He now argues that my son is turning indecent and naughty. He even threatened him by saying that he should learn how to behave in front of his father or else he will beat him to death,” said the victim’s mother while speaking to the media.

After threatening his son, the accused took out a blade from his pocket and slit his right ear in anger. The 10-year-old boy was immediately rushed to the hospital with his ear hanging from one side, said the mother.

The boy is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and is out of danger as reported by the doctors.

The victim’s mother has filed an FIR against her absconding husband. The police have registered the case and have initiated a search operation to nab accused Khoya Tudu and initiate action as per law.