A high-level delegation from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), comprising 11 members, called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, May 28 to raise serious concerns over the treatment of individuals recently detained as suspected foreigners along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The AIUD alleged that the detentions were arbitrary and in violation of legal procedures. Speaking ahead of the meeting, AIUDF MLA from Mankachar, Aminul Islam, claimed that several individuals possessing valid documents have been wrongfully detained.

“Despite having legitimate documents, people are being arrested on mere suspicion. This is not just unlawful—it’s inhumane. The government is bypassing due legal process,” Islam stated.

He further emphasized that many of the detainees have pending legal cases, making their arrests unjustified under existing laws. “If the government believes any of them are Bangladeshi nationals, the correct approach would be to engage in diplomatic dialogue with Bangladesh for verification and lawful repatriation,” Islam said.

The MLA also criticized the ruling BJP, alleging that the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration was being politicized to deflect public attention from other controversies. “This is nothing but a diversion tactic. The government wants to sideline debates around controversial figures such as Shankar Jyoti Baruah and Shrinkhal Chaliha,” he alleged.

Rafiqul Islam, another AIUDF legislator who accompanied the delegation, clarified the party’s position on illegal immigration. “AIUDF does not support illegal migrants. If anyone entered India post-1971, we stand by their deportation. But action must be driven by proof, not political motives,” he said. He also stated that the party has no association with Shrinkhal Chaliha, whose name has recently surfaced in public discourse.

The AIUDF delegation urged the Governor to ensure the protection of human rights and adherence to legal protocols in the handling of suspected foreigner cases.

“We have full faith in the Constitution. Our plea is simple: let justice prevail, and let no citizen suffer needlessly,” added the delegation in its memorandum.