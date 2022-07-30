In a data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), Badaruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front has seen a rise in their funding by 225 percent in just one year. On the other hand, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is the coalition partner of the ruling BJP-led coalition government in Assam has seen a decrease in their donations and funding by 30 percent.

As per the status of submission of contribution reports by regional parties to Election Commission of India (ECI), out of the 54 regional parties analysed, only 6 had submitted their donations reports to the ECI in the stipulated time period. 25 other regional parties have delayed their submission by a minimum of 3 days to 164 days.

The report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms focuses on donations declared by Regional Political Parties, during the financial year 2020-21, as submitted by the parties to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The data shows AIUDF with 40 donations amounting to Rs 148.06 lakhs for the financial year 2020-21. While AGP received 17 donations amounting to Rs 7 lakhs for the financial year 2020-21, a decrease from its previous period.

The amount of donations received by the party in 2020-21 has increased by 225% as compared to 2019-20. The Election Commission was submitted financial audit information by the Badruddin Ajmal led party three months late on December 31, 2021.

On the other hand, there are several other regional political parties including BPF, UPPL, Assam National Council, People's Party, AJM, ASM, ASDC in the state, though the financial information of these parties is not available on the Election Commission website, according to the ADR report.