Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged everyone to transform the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive into a “people’s movement” by encouraging individuals to procure the national flag, either from self-help groups or fair price shops.

Pushing forward the initiative of PM Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive, ahead of India’s Independence Celebration, CM Sarma explained that the Tricolour was being supplied at subsidized rates through fair price shops, “but the ones who can afford should ideally purchase it from self-help groups,” said CM Sarma.

“This way, buying the flags from the self-help groups (SHGs) would generate earnings for the people involved in making the flags,” added CM Sarma.

While addressing a press conference here at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Sarma said, “The government won’t be providing the flags for free. We want to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a people’s movement. Those who cannot afford to buy the Tricolour from the Self Help Groups or other stores should buy them from fair price shops for Rs 18 per piece.”

“The government has procured 50 lakh flags from the Textile Ministry, which the government is making it available to the public through fair price stores. The flags produced by SHGs are a little more expensive. Only those who cannot afford to purchase them through SHGS may buy them from fair pricing stores,” Sarma added.

He said that 22 lakh beneficiaries of the state's Orunudoi programme, under which the government provided a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of the economically weak individuals, would receive an extra Rs 18 the next month in order to purchase the Tricolour.

More than 10 lakh of the 30 lakh flags that the SHGs were supposed to produce and sell, according to the chief minister, have been sold already.

“Awareness campaigns have also been launched in an effort to ensure the success of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme, which will see people display the Tricolour at their homes, workplaces, and other locations from August 13 to August 15,” added CM Sarma.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even released a theme song and a video on the occasion. He said that campaigns to generate awareness about the drive will be undertaken by schools from August 2 to 11.

Urging the MLAs to not only unfurl the Tricolour but also motivate others to do so, CM Sarma added that people should exchange national flags for gifts during this period.