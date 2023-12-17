A massive fire broke out in a godown in Barsapara, Guwahati on the morning of December 17.

As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out in Rolling Mill in the Barsapara area of Guwahati.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, at least eight fire brigades were dispatched to douse the fire.

It is a developing story. Further details awaited.