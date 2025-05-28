Member of Parliament for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, visited Boko today, May 28 and distributed cheques to various namghars (traditional Vaishnavite prayer halls) located across the Boko region.





In a meeting held at the Boko Block Development Office, MP Medhi distributed cheques to 78 namghars under the Assam Government’s “Asom Darshan” scheme.



Following this, she visited the Boko Block Primary Health Centre where she officially handed over an ultrasound machine, provided with support from Indian Oil Corporation.



Additionally, the MP distributed cheques from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to 12 individuals suffering from critical illnesses in the region.



During her visit to the health centre, she also held discussions with medical officers about the prevailing issues and infrastructure conditions, emphasizing the need for prompt resolutions and overall improvement.





Hiranya Nath, BJP Boko Block President; Raju Mesh, State executive member of BJP; Anjan Goswami, President, South Kamrup BJP Committee took part in the cheque distribution programme. It needs mention, Hiranya Nath had taken initiatives for the Naamghors and critical ill patients under the Boko BJP Block area.