GNRC Medical marks 13 years; lays foundation stone for cardiac sciences and cancer care centres

GNRC Medical on Wednesday, December 31 marked its 13th Foundation Day, reflecting on its journey of growth and its expanding role in addressing the region’s rising burden of complex diseases.

A major highlight of the occasion was the laying of the foundation stone for the GNRC Cardiac Sciences Centre and the GNRC Cancer Care Centre at the North Guwahati campus. Shri Deba Kumar Mishra, IAS, District Commissioner of Kamrup, attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

Hospital officials said the upcoming centres aim to significantly improve access to advanced cardiac and cancer care in Assam and the Northeast, where patients often have to travel outside the region for specialised treatment. Heart disease and cancer remain among the leading causes of mortality in the region, placing a growing demand on long-term and advanced healthcare services.

The GNRC Cardiac Sciences Centre, planned as a 200-bed facility, will focus on both adult and paediatric cardiac care. While GNRC Medical currently performs angiography and angioplasty procedures, the new centre will enable advanced interventions, including Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS). It will also house Northeast India’s first biplane angiography system in the private sector, offering faster and more precise imaging with reduced radiation exposure, particularly beneficial for complex cardiac cases.

Studies indicate that nearly 12,500 children in the Northeast require cardiac surgery within their first year of life, but around 90 percent remain untreated due to the lack of specialised facilities. Paediatric cardiac surgery will therefore be a key focus area of the new centre.

Similarly, the GNRC Cancer Care Centre, also a 200-bed facility, will provide advanced cancer diagnostics and treatment services. The centre will emphasise integrated and precision-based care, incorporating newer treatment methods and artificial intelligence to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning, with the objective of reducing the need for patients to seek care outside the region.

GNRC Medical highlighted its growing service footprint over the years, having completed 11,558 angiographies, 4,392 angioplasties, 2,988 pacemaker implantations, and over 1.5 lakh cardiology consultations, reflecting the rising demand for specialised healthcare.

The Foundation Day programme also recognised the contributions of GNRC employees, honouring outstanding performers and winners of in-house competitions. Renowned Assamese singer Diganta Bharati attended the event as Guest of Honour, adding a cultural touch to the celebrations.

The programme was attended by Executive Director Dr Madhurjya Borah, Group CEO Dr Ashish Malakar, CEO Saransh Sinha, COO Chidananda Talukdar, Medical Administrator Dr Pritam Choubey, along with other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Madhurjya Borah expressed gratitude for the continued support of employees and the media, stating that GNRC Medical’s journey has been guided by a strong commitment to responsible and patient-centric healthcare.