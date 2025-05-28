Guwahati is grappling with a sudden surge in egg prices that has surprised both consumers and local enterprises. Previously stable at Rs160, the price of an egg plate now hovers between Rs180 and Rs190.

Adding to the pressure, the well-liked 'Bahubali' eggs have experienced a sharp price jump. The cost of a carton has increased by Rs30, further squeezing consumers who favour this type.

This price rise doesn't only impact individuals; it resonates through small food businesses that rely heavily on eggs. These establishments now face hard choices: absorb the rising costs or transfer them to customers, potentially impacting their market position.

Widely seen as a cost-effective protein source, eggs becoming pricier poses a challenge for families maintaining nutritional balance without overspending. This situation underlines how household finances can be vulnerable to rapid shifts in essential goods pricing.

For small food vendors, who often work with slim margins, these changes are particularly risky. Eggs play a pivotal role in popular street fare and local cuisine, and the cost surge might lead vendors to rethink menu prices or supply chain options.

Despite increased expenses, eggs remain a dietary staple, hard to replace without major dietary changes. This reliance highlights the broader nutritional concerns that may force some to reconsider their food choices amidst rising costs.

The economic ripple effects are substantial, especially for small enterprises forming the backbone of local economies. As these businesses tackle higher running costs, their ability to keep operations smooth and retain staff may suffer, impacting jobs and regional stability.