A resident from Guwahati expressed her frustration over littered roads in the Dighalipukhuri area in a post on X on June 26. Anita Verma shared several pictures of the garbage-strewn streets, used a sarcastic tone to highlight the issue of Guwahati garbage collection.

In her post, the Guwahati resident pointed out the deplorable state of the roads, which were covered in trash and debris. The pictures she shared clearly showed heaps of garbage lining the streets, creating an unsightly and unhygienic environment.

Her sarcastic caption read, "Welcome to the scenic streets of Dighalipukhuri! Perfect for your next Instagram shot if you're into litter and chaos."

See her post:

In another post on X, Verma said, "Who needs clean streets and proper waste management when we can have a picturesque patchwork of discarded napkins, food scraps, and plastic utensils? It adds a rustic charm, wouldn’t you agree? Plus, the aroma of rotting food really gives the city that authentic, lived-in feel."

In a sarcastic take on the situation, Verma also thanked the street vendors who, "ensure that their daily walks are never dull, always full of unexpected visual and olfactory experiences."

"Your commitment to this laissez-faire policy is truly an inspiration to governments everywhere. Am a citizen who has embraced the utter chaos," she added.

As soon as her post surfaced online, it garnered thousands of views on X. Social media users resonated with the situation and echoed her concerns in the comments section.

"This place has been a complete mess. The beauty of the area has gone", a person said. "They just made a mess and they are extending it to near hostel area too," another person said.