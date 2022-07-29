There has been a major disquiet in the Opposition faction in search for the ‘traitors’ who ‘cross-voted’ in the presidential elections after NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu received 117 extra votes from the legislators across the country.

While in Assam, the Opposition camp is roaring with anger while trying to identify the 22 ‘traitors’ who cross-voted in the Presidential elections, as both Congress and AIUDF is engaged in mud-slinging on each other as the blame game continues.

Amid this, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah reaches New Delhi with a list of six names who cross-voted in the Presidential elections and submits the list to All India Congress Committee In-Charge (AICC) of Assam & CWC Member Jitendra Singh.

Reacting to this Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma quips that he knows who cross-voted and he will give the list of names who voted for Droupadi Murmu.

Adding further, CM Sarma also says that the six legislators are happily working in their respective constituencies.

The AICC In-Charge, Jitendra Singh reacting on the entire incident has warned that the traitor legislators will be identified and stringent action will be taken against them when he will come to Assam in the next 10-15 days.

Accusing the Chief Minister of orchestering the entire episode of cross-voting, the AICC In-Charge Jitendra Singh further questions CM Sarma whether he will take the necessary legal action against the traitors, named in the list provided by Bhupen Borah.

Bhupen Bora, Chief of Assam state Congress, acknowledged that there was cross-voting in the presidential election and asserted that at least six of his party's MLAs cast vote for Murmu despite their party's proclaimed support for the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.