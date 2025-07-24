Gaurav Gogoi slams Centre over ONGC gas leak in Assam, cites accountability lapses

The recent gas leak at ONGC’s Well RDS-147A in the Rudrasagar Oil Field, Assam, has sparked significant debate in Parliament. On June 12, 2025, the incident led to major evacuations, drawing criticism from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and raising questions about the effectiveness of current safety protocols.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Gogoi accused the Centre of avoiding crucial questions regarding accountability and long-term safety measures. While the government claimed no injuries or toxic emissions occurred, Gogoi argued that ONGC's actions "exposed serious failures" in managing the emergency. He highlighted the evacuation of "hundreds of residents" as evidence of inadequate clarity on safety measures in "ageing fields like Rudrasagar."

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that the well was brought under control by June 27, with assistance from international well-control experts. The released gas was primarily non-toxic methane, and there was no significant environmental damage reported. However, Gogoi emphasised "a clear absence of independent oversight in the Northeast," questioning maintenance standards in mature oil fields.



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The government revealed that around 350 families were temporarily relocated, with financial aid provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Safety equipment and essential services were facilitated by ONGC in collaboration with local agencies. Despite these efforts, Gogoi insisted on the need for comprehensive regulatory reforms to address the structural issues and outdated safety protocols.

In response to the incident, ONGC has announced significant investments in Assam to modernise infrastructure, including pipeline upgrades and new gas compressor plants in Rudrasagar. Gogoi, however, argued that "such investments must be matched with strong regulatory reforms" to ensure long-term safety. "We cannot continue to operate with outdated safety standards and reactive mechanisms," he stated, pledging to seek "structural changes" from the Ministry.

The Ministry reiterated its dedication to global safety standards and sustainable operations but stopped short of announcing any independent investigation or new regulatory frameworks for the region. This stance has prompted calls for transparency and stronger oversight to protect Assam's people and environment from future incidents.