Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah said that police seized narcotics and psychotropic substances to the tune of whooping Rs. 407,09,24,600 from January 1, 2022 till December 29, 2022 in the city. As many as 240 cases were registered in this connection and 413 persons were arrested. Police further recovered 43 motorcycles, 15 heavy motor vehicles and 30 light motor vehicles in this connection and recovered Rs 22,06,055 in this connection.



As many as 27652 case are pending before Guwahati police Commissionerate till December 2022.

However, 34530 cases were previously pending, and 10234 cases are newly registered with the Commissionerate in the year.



As many as 17112 cases are disposed of in the year with disposal percentage of 167.20 per cent.

The Commissionerate saw highest disposal of cases in terms of percentage compared to the last four years.



The Commissionerate witnessed 104.18 per cent of disposal of cases in 2021, 82.21 per cent in 2020, 70.23 per cent in 2019 and 71.01 per cent in 2018.

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As many as 20678 cases were registered with various police stations in 2021 with previously pending cases of 35396, 17107 cases were registered in 2020 with previously pending cases of 32354, 20729 cases were registered in 2019 with previously pending cases of 26184, 18436 cases were registered in 2018 with previously pending cases of 20841.



According to the data available with the Guwahati police Commissionerate 56 theft cases were registered across various police stations in Guwahati from December 16, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Altogether 24 persons were arrested in this connection.



As many as 60 two wheelers, 4 four wheelers and 3 three wheelers were recovered by police in this period.



Guwahati police seized 279.044 kgs of Ganja, 355.535 gms heroin and 31.6 gms of brown sugar from various pockets in the city.



As many as 23 persons were arrested in this connection.



Altogether 17 cases of theft have been registered in Guwahati police stations in this period. The police recovered 130 mobiles and arrested 26 persons in this connection.



Altogether 1807 cases of theft were registered in various police stations in Guwahati in 2022 which is the highest of all the categories of crimes in the period.



In the year 2022 police saw lowest registration of 50.75 per cent cases compared to the last three years.