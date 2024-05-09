A heart-wrenching video that went viral showcased an incident that took place in Guwahati’s Jyotinagar of Bamunimaidam area.

A person thrashed his aged father with a wooden plank in broad daylight for some petty reasons.

The father who is identified as Prabhat Das, sustained severe injuries after being subjected to the brutal thrashing.

However, Chandmari Police released Prabal Das after his father earnestly appealed to the police over and over again.

The accused was released by the police on repeated requests from the father.

The Chandmari Police, who detained the son, charged him under sections 325 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He dismissed the matter as an ‘internal family dispute’ on camera.