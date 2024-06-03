A tragic boat accident in Assam's Cachar district resulted in the death of one individual and the disappearance of four others on June 3. The incident occurred in the Sonai Dakhin Mohanpur locality, where an inflatable boat on relief duty carrying seven people, including women and children, capsized in floodwaters.

The boat, navigating through the floodwaters, was struck by a sudden storm, causing it to overturn. Several passengers were swept away by the strong currents.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with relief teams managing to recover the body of one individual and rescue two others alive. The search for the remaining four passengers is ongoing, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).