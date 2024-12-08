Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 8 announced the state government's plan to set up Kendriya VIdyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state.

CM Sarma attended a grand cultural programme organized by Balmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya at Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of Assam, featuring mesmerizing performances by 1,200 students from the Safai Karmis community. The audience was captivated by traditional art forms such as Borgeet, Sattriya dance, and Boortaal Nritya.

Lauding the performers, CM Sarma expressed his pride in their achievements. "Today, 1,200 children of cleaning staff participated in a unique cultural programme. Their performances thrilled the audience. I extend my greetings to them and pray for their bright future. Two years from now, these talented students will represent Assam's cultural heritage in Delhi, with full support from the state government," he said.

In addition to celebrating the cultural showcase, the Chief Minister announced key developments in the state’s education sector. He revealed plans for a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jagiroad and five Navodaya Vidyalayas across Assam, attributing the initiative to the central government. "This decision, made just yesterday, reflects the commitment of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to educational progress in the state. I convey my deepest gratitude to him for this support," CM Sarma added.

A day earlier, CM Sarma attended a historic reunion seminar of Assam Police chiefs at the DGP Office in Ulubari, Guwahati. The seminar marked the first-ever gathering of former Directors General of Police (DGPs) from Assam, Meghalaya, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the seminar as a learning platform for current officers. "This is more than a formal meeting; it’s a tribute to the legacy of Assam Police. The invaluable contributions of former DGPs have greatly shaped the force's identity and enhanced its role in safeguarding India’s unity and security," he remarked.