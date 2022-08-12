The “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2022 have been awarded to 151 Police personnel, out of which 10 of them are from Northeast which was announced on Friday.

Four of them are from Assam, Barun Purkayastha, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Hojai; Mrinmoy Das, APS, Sub- Divisional Police Officer, Kaliabor, Nagaon; Rosy Talukdar, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hqr.), Hojai and Narayan Saikia, Sub- Inspector (UB), Dima Hasao District.

One each from the Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

Four personnel each from Haryana and Odisha were also chosen for the coveted award.

CBI's top 15 personnel have been selected for the award, followed by 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and eight each from Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal Police.

Seven personnel from Bihar Police, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and five each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau were selected for the award.

The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such excellence in probe.

It has been a major boost for the state police as it invigorated the morale of the Police Department in order to inspire future officers to give their best in the process of the police investigation.