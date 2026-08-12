10-km ESZ around Kaziranga would affect Kaliabor, Jakhalabandha, Bokakhat: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 12 clarified the position on the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, saying the Supreme Court's direction does not amount to an immediate reduction of the existing 10-km provision.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the 10-km provision will continue to apply until the state government formally notifies the ESZ. Once the zone is notified, the distance specified in that notification will come into effect, he said.

“The Supreme Court has said that the Eco-Sensitive Zone will be within 1 kilometre. This is not about reducing the existing zone. Until the State Government notifies the Eco-Sensitive Zone, the 10-kilometre provision will continue to apply. The moment the State Government notifies the ESZ, the notified distance will apply,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said retaining a 10-km ESZ around Kaziranga could affect several populated areas, including Kaliabor, Dabhaka, Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, potentially creating difficulties for a large number of residents.

“If we keep a 10-kilometre Eco-Sensitive Zone around Kaziranga, then areas like Kaliabor, Dabhaka, Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat would be affected, and many people would face problems,” he said.

Sarma also urged people to carefully examine the Supreme Court order instead of drawing conclusions based on incomplete information.

“A lot of people are saying many things without properly understanding the issue. So, we need to carefully read and understand the Supreme Court's order,” he said.

Explaining the procedure for notifying an ESZ, Sarma said the Forest Department will prepare the proposal, which will then be sent by the state government to the Centre. The Central Government will subsequently forward it to the National Board for Wildlife.

He said the normal approach was to keep an ESZ within a 1-km radius, although it could be extended up to 3 km, depending on the circumstances.

Sarma cited the recent notification of the ESZ around Deepor Beel, which was fixed at one kilometre, to underline that a 10-km zone was not mandatory everywhere.

“A few days ago, the Eco-Sensitive Zone around Deepor Beel was notified at 1 kilometre. So, 1 kilometre is the norm; there is no rule that says it has to be 10 kilometres everywhere in the world,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that the 10-km provision would remain applicable until the government officially notifies the ESZ, after which the distance specified in the notification would prevail.