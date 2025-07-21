10 lakh acres in Assam still encroached by ‘illegal Bangladeshis, doubtful citizens’: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that nearly 10 lakh acres of land in the state remain under encroachment by “illegal Bangladeshis and doubtful citizens,” reiterating his government’s resolve to continue eviction drives to reclaim state land.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing a function at Gorukhuti in Darrang district, marking the fourth anniversary of the Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project.

The project was launched following a controversial eviction drive in 2021 that cleared over 25,500 acres (77,420 bighas) of alleged encroached land, predominantly inhabited by Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The drive led to the deaths of two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, in police firing, sparking national and international outcry.

“After the successful eviction here, we were emboldened to undertake similar drives across the state. In the last four years, we have cleared 1.29 lakh bighas (around 43,000 acres) of land from encroachers. Much of this land is being reclaimed for afforestation and public use,” Sarma said.



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He acknowledged that his government had come under significant “international pressure” following the Gorukhuti eviction drive but maintained that such pressures did not deter the administration. “We have taken a pledge to clear every inch of our land from encroachers. As of now, 29 lakh bighas, or nearly 10 lakh acres, are still encroached,” Sarma claimed.

The chief minister said the state would continue to identify and remove encroachments, particularly those involving what he referred to as “suspected Bangladeshis.” He asserted that the government's actions are necessary for securing land rights, promoting sustainable development, and protecting the state’s demography.

While the government frames the drives as necessary administrative action, they have been widely criticised by human rights organisations, opposition parties, and activists, who allege that such moves disproportionately target minorities and result in humanitarian crises for displaced families.

Despite the criticism, Sarma said the evictions have led to visible changes on the ground. “Today, the land in Gorukhuti, once occupied illegally, has been converted into productive agricultural fields. This is the model we aim to replicate across encroached areas in Assam,” he added.