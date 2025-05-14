In a move aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and public service delivery, the General Administration Department of the Government of Assam has announced that 10 new co-districts will become operational starting August 15, 2025.





The announcement was made through a government notification (No. 375037/496), issued under the directive of the Governor of Assam. These new administrative units will be in addition to the 39 co-districts that are already functional across the state.





The official statement reads, “It is announced in the interest of public service, that as directed by the honourable Governor of Assam, there will be another 10 co-districts to be functional from 15th August in addition to the 39 already functional co-districts through notification number 458512/76, dated 28/9/2024.”





The system of co-districts was introduced last year as a strategic administrative reform aimed at decentralizing governance and improving coordination across departments in Assam’s vast and diverse regions.